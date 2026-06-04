What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) will report quarterly loss of -$0.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 165.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $775.33 million, exhibiting a decrease of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 18.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cracker Barrel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Retail' should come in at $133.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Restaurant' reaching $633.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total (End of Period)' of 711 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 728 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel' should arrive at 657 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 658 .

Shares of Cracker Barrel have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CBRL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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