What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Coty (COTY) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Coty (COTY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 300%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Coty metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Prestige' reaching $809.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty' should arrive at $566.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $580.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' to reach $192.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $597.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty' stands at $25.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' will reach $78.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $85.10 million.



Coty shares have witnessed a change of -10.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COTY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

