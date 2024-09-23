What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Costco (COST) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Costco (COST) to post quarterly earnings of $5.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. Revenues are expected to be $79.82 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Costco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Membership fees' stands at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Net Sales' to reach $78.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' at $11.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' of $10.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $58.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of warehouses - Total worldwide' reaching 890. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 861.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico' should arrive at 613. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 591 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable sales - Other International' will reach 6.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of warehouses - Canada' will reach 108. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 107.

Analysts expect 'Total paid members as of quarter end' to come in at 75,669. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of warehouses - Taiwan' will reach 15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of warehouses - China' should come in at 7. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.



Costco shares have witnessed a change of +3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

