What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Corning (GLW) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Corning (GLW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating an increase of 21.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.85 billion, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Corning metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Display Technologies' to reach $919.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Optical Communications' to come in at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Specialty Materials' should come in at $520.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' at $245.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses' of $270.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Net Income- Display Technologies' will likely reach $233.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $258.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Net Income- Life Sciences' will reach $16.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Net Income- Optical Communications' will reach $202.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $143.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials' will reach $76.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Corning have experienced a change of +8.6% in the past month compared to the +5.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GLW is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.