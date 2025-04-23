What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About COPT Defense (CDP) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from COPT Defense (CDP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $185.72 million, representing a decrease of 3.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific COPT Defense metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations' of $171.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Construction contract and other service' should arrive at $14.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -46.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and other amortization associated with real estate operations' should come in at $36.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.35 million.



Over the past month, COPT Defense shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CDP will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

