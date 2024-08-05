What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Copa Holdings (CPA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, reflecting a decline of 26.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $841.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' stands at $812.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Load factor' will reach 86.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger revenue per ASM' should arrive at 11.01 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.4 cents.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Yield' will reach 12.75 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.3 cents.

Analysts forecast 'Available seat miles' to reach 7,434.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.77 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CASM excluding fuel' will likely reach 5.89 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.9 cents.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'CASM' should come in at 9.23 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.1 cents in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Passengers miles' of 6,411.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.83 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RASM' reaching 11.46 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12 cents.

Analysts predict that the 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' will reach 87.42 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 79.9 Mgal.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Number of Aircraft' at 109. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101.

Analysts expect 'Operating Expense- Fuel' to come in at $245.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $214.12 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>



Shares of Copa Holdings have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.