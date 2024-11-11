What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Consolidated Water (CWCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 52.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $31.77 million, declining 36.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Consolidated Water metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Manufacturing' stands at $4.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $11.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -60.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Retail' reaching $7.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Bulk' will likely reach $8.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Consolidated Water here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Consolidated Water have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Currently, CWCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

