What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison (ED) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.74 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 6.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Con Ed metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- O&R' reaching $262.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- CECONY' should arrive at $3.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- O&R' to come in at $18.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- CECONY' to reach $432.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $347.00 million.

Shares of Con Ed have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ED is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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