What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Commvault (CVLT) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems (CVLT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $268.67 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Commvault metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Perpetual license' stands at $13.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other services' of $10.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Customer support' should come in at $76.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $168.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' reaching $965.47 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $803.00 .

Over the past month, Commvault shares have recorded returns of -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CVLT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.