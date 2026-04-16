What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Commerce (CBSH) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. Revenues are expected to be $473.62 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Commerce metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 58.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' should arrive at 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier I risk-based capital ratio' will reach 16.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average total interest earning assets' of $33.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total risk-based capital ratio' at 17.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Book value per share' stands at $30.06 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.19 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income' reaching $301.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $271.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $176.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $158.95 million.

Analysts expect 'Deposit account charges and other fees' to come in at $28.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.62 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $297.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $269.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust fees' will reach $70.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.59 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank card transaction fees' will likely reach $46.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.59 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Commerce shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBSH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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