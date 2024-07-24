What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Columbia Banking (COLB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 29.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $474.8 million, declining 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Columbia Banking metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $48.46 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-performing loans and leases' should arrive at $153.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-performing assets' of $155.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.26 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $54.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.68 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $419.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $483.98 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $419.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $485.17 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Card-based fees' will reach $12.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.44 million.



Over the past month, Columbia Banking shares have recorded returns of +29.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

