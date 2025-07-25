What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Cognizant (CTSH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cognizant metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products and Resources' should come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health Sciences' should arrive at $1.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Financial services' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology' will likely reach $826.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Shares of Cognizant have demonstrated returns of -1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CTSH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

