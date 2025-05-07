What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cogent (CCOI) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Cogent Communications (CCOI) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $1.05 per share, indicating an increase of 18.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $250.18 million, representing a decrease of 6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cogent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Corporate Revenue' to reach $111.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Enterprise' stands at $44.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net-Centric Revenue' should arrive at $93.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Wavelength' at $8.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +141.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Connections - On-net' should come in at 87,842. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 87,574.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Connections - Non-Core' will reach 5,576. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,037 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Customer Connections - Off-net' will reach 30,698. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34,579 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customer Connections - Total' of 124,494. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 132,883 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'ARPU - Off-Net' to come in at $1,519.07. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,106.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total On-Net buildings' will likely reach 3,481. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,321 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'ARPU - On-Net' will reach $546.31. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $525.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Adds - Total On-Net Buildings' reaching 28. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>



Over the past month, Cogent shares have recorded returns of +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCOI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.