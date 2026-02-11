What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CNH (CNH) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from CNH Industrial (CNH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating a decline of 26.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.02 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CNH metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Sales' of $4.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture' should arrive at $3.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction' will likely reach $805.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Finance, interest and other income' will reach $730.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Agriculture Sales- North America' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Agriculture Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa' to reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Agriculture Sales- South America' at $603.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

Analysts expect 'Construction Sales- Asia Pacific' to come in at $60.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Construction Sales- North America' should come in at $405.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Construction Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $195.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Construction Sales- South America' will reach $134.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Agriculture Sales- Asia Pacific' reaching $401.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

