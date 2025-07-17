What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CN (CNI) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Canadian National (CNI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.15 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CN metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Ratio' reaching 61.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Coal' to reach 118.19 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 115.00 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Total' will likely reach 1.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.42 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Metals & Minerals' will reach 235.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 247.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals' will reach 159.84 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 162.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Automotive' at 56.21 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Intermodal' should arrive at 578.85 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 597.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Forest Products' of 73.81 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers' should come in at 170.25 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 162.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Ton Miles - Grain & Fertilizers' will reach 15.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Ton Miles - Coal' to come in at 5.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.29 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Ton Miles - Forest Products' stands at 5.62 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.75 billion.

Over the past month, shares of CN have returned +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, CNI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

