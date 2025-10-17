What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CME (CME) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that CME Group (CME) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.54 billion, declining 3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CME metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $110.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' to come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Market data and information services' stands at $195.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Interest rates' will likely reach $417.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Foreign exchange' should arrive at $44.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 26.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' of 844.53 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 728.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 13.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.88 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 6.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.41 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to reach 936.02 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' reaching 2.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.57 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 1.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.61 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of CME have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CME is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.