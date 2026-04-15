What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to post quarterly loss of -$0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 57.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.86 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 27.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cleveland-Cliffs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other Businesses' should arrive at $169.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Steelmaking' will reach $4.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel' will likely reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Slab and other steel products' reaching $92.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -62.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Sales Volumes - Total steel Products' of 4059 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4140 thousands of tons.

Analysts expect 'Average net selling price per net ton of steel products' to come in at $1056.32 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $980.00 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel shipments by product - Coated steel' should come in at 1225 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1123 thousands of tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel shipments by product - Slab and other steel products' at 142 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 371 thousands of tons.

The consensus estimate for 'Steel shipments by product - Plate' stands at 208 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 203 thousands of tons.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel shipments by product - Cold-rolled steel' will reach 668 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 608 thousands of tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Steel shipments by product - Hot-rolled steel' will reach 1671 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1693 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Steel shipments by product - Stainless and electrical steel' to reach 137 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 142 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have demonstrated returns of +13.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CLF is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.