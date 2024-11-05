What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Clarivate (CLVT) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Clarivate PLC (CLVT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. Revenues are expected to be $640.01 million, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Clarivate metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Intellectual Property' will reach $203.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Sciences & Healthcare' reaching $104.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Academia & Government' to come in at $330.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transactional and other revenues' should come in at $106.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Re-occurring revenues' should arrive at $111.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription revenues' will likely reach $423.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.



Shares of Clarivate have experienced a change of -1.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLVT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

