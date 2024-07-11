What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Citigroup (C) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup (C) will report quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $20.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Citigroup metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $2,267.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,251.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-accrual loans' reaching $3.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.58 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer non-accrual loans- Total' will likely reach $1.62 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Corporate non-accrual loans- Total' will reach $1.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.26 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 15.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 14.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $13.52 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $6.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Commissions and fees' stands at $2.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.13 billion.

Analysts expect 'Administrative and other fiduciary fees' to come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $989 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income as a % of average interest-earning assets' should come in at $13.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.91 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Citigroup have demonstrated returns of +11.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), C is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

