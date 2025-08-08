What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cisco (CSCO) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cisco Systems (CSCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.6 billion, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cisco metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Networking' reaching $7.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Observability' to come in at $288.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Services' to reach $3.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Security' stands at $2.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should arrive at $10.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Collaboration' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service' will reach $2.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.66 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product' of $7.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Cisco have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, CSCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

