What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cintas (CTAS) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Cintas (CTAS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, indicating an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.69 billion, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cintas metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' of $2.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $624.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- All Other' to come in at $294.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' will reach $329.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Cintas have demonstrated returns of -7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CTAS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.