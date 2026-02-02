What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Cigna (CI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.87 per share, indicating an increase of 18.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $69.93 billion, representing an increase of 6.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cigna metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $262.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' will reach $10.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of -17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' to reach $59.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Pharmacy' of $56.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fees and Other' will likely reach $4.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Premiums' at $8.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Net investment income' will reach $50.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Premiums- Cigna Healthcare- International Health' should arrive at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Services (Fees)- Evernorth Health Services' reaching $3.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' stands at 87.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 87.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Administrative services only - U.S. Healthcare' should come in at 13.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.65 million.

Analysts expect 'Medical Customers - Total' to come in at 18.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Cigna shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

