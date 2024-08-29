What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ciena (CIEN) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ciena (CIEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 55.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $927.49 million, declining 13.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ciena metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' reaching $695.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Global Services' stands at $133.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' at $103.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' of $83.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' should come in at $583.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' to reach $21.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +63.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Products' will reach $728.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $192.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training' should arrive at $76.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment' will reach $48.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design' to come in at $11.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Products' will likely reach $304.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $348.30 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Ciena shares have recorded returns of +8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CIEN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

