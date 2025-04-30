What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Church & Dwight (CHD) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Church & Dwight (CHD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, indicating a decline of 7.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.51 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Church & Dwight metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales' to reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International' will reach $260.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Specialty Products Division' at $80.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products' will reach $642.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products' to come in at $528.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income before Income Taxes- Specialty Products Division' should arrive at $10.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.80 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before Income Taxes- Consumer International' should come in at $36.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income before Income Taxes- Consumer Domestic' of $248.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $239.20 million.



Over the past month, shares of Church & Dwight have returned -9.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, CHD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

