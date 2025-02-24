What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, indicating a decline of 47.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 14.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Chord Energy Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Total average daily production' to reach 267,783.90 BOE/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 183,800 BOE/D in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production data - Oil' will likely reach 152,379.00 BBL/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 106,200 BBL/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Production data - NGL' stands at 47,643.91 Bbls. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 38,100 Bbls.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production data - Natural gas' should arrive at 406,500.60 Mcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 236,500 Mcf/D.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average sales prices - Crude oil, without derivative settlements' will reach $68.49. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.88 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Chord Energy Corporation here>>>



Chord Energy Corporation shares have witnessed a change of -4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHRD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.