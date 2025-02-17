What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Choice Hotels (CHH) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Choice Hotels (CHH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $377.97 million, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Choice Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties' should come in at $190.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees' to reach $121.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Owned Hotels' will reach $26.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Initial franchise fees' will likely reach $6.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees' will reach $17.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $14.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RevPAR' of $49.48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.36 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Rooms - Domestic Franchises' stands at 496,427. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 496,965.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy' to come in at 54.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 52.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Franchise Rooms' reaching 641,044. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 632,986.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Rate (ADR)' at $92.04. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.51.



Choice Hotels shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

