What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Chipotle (CMG) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.02 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Chipotle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Food and beverage' to come in at $3.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Delivery service' reaching $15.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-operated restaurants at end of period' will reach 3,929 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,615 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable restaurant sales increase' should come in at 0.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated restaurants opened' to reach 92 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period' should arrive at 3,839 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,530 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average restaurant sales - TTM' will reach $3.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Chipotle have experienced a change of +6.3% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CMG is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

