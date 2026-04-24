What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Chipotle (CMG) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chipotle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Food and beverage' to come in at $3.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Delivery service' should come in at $15.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company-operated restaurants at end of period' of 4,102 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,781 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-operated restaurants opened' will reach 64 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period' will reach 4,042 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,726 .

Analysts forecast 'Average restaurant sales - TTM' to reach $3.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.19 million.

Shares of Chipotle have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the +8.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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