What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share, reflecting a decline of 53.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.41 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cheniere Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- LNG' will reach $4.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $154.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Regasification' reaching $33.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Cheniere Energy have experienced a change of -17.2% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

