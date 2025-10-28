What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Cheniere Energy (LNG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 33.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.74 billion, up 25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 5.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cheniere Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- LNG' will likely reach $4.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $109.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Regasification' at $33.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Cheniere Energy shares have witnessed a change of -6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LNG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

