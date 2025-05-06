What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Cheniere Energy (LNG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, indicating an increase of 31.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.47 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 9.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cheniere Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- LNG' will reach $4.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $148.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Regasification' stands at $33.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cheniere Energy here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cheniere Energy have returned +16.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. Currently, LNG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

