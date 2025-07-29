What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Chart Industries (GTLS) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Chart Industries (GTLS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, indicating an increase of 20.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.12 billion, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chart Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions' reaching $162.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing' will reach $340.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Specialty Products' will reach $331.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Heat Transfer Systems' stands at $277.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions' should come in at $301.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $358.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems' will reach $2.07 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Specialty Products' will likely reach $2.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.81 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog - Repair, Service & Leasing' of $709.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $562.70 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Backlog' to come in at $5.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.43 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders - Heat Transfer Systems' should arrive at $294.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $269.60 million.

Analysts forecast 'Orders - Specialty Products' to reach $440.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $423.70 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing' at $324.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $312.40 million.

Shares of Chart Industries have demonstrated returns of +2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GTLS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.