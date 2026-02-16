What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Charles River (CRL) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share, indicating a decline of 12.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $985.92 million, representing a decline of 1.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Charles River metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Research Models and Services' to reach $202.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Manufacturing Solutions' stands at $199.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Discovery and Safety Assessment' will reach $585.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Research Models and Services- Non-GAAP' will likely reach $42.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.54 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Discovery and Safety Assessment- Non-GAAP' to come in at $142.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Manufacturing Solutions- Non-GAAP' will reach $50.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Research Models and Services' at $30.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.77 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Discovery and Safety Assessment' reaching $107.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.86 million.

Charles River shares have witnessed a change of -26.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

