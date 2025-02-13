What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CF (CF) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that CF Industries (CF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.47 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CF metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Ammonia' stands at $451.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' at $359.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' to come in at $408.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' reaching $105.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' will reach $417.62. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $460.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' of 1,806.32 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,812 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' to reach 1,076.33 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,038 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' will likely reach 1,078.15 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,077 KTon.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tons of product sold - Total' should arrive at 4,920.86 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,912 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' should come in at $226.48. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $231.

Analysts predict that the 'Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea' will reach $334.48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $378 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average selling price per product ton - AN (ammonium nitrate)' will reach $265.09. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $290 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of CF have demonstrated returns of -15.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

