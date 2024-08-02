What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CF (CF) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, CF Industries (CF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.58 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CF metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Ammonia' will reach $410.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' reaching $397.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will reach $485.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' will likely reach $110.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' to reach $271.74. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $303.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will reach 1,789.05 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,809 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' at 1,183.79 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,147 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' should come in at 970.18 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,053 KTon.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' should arrive at $423.40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $499 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea' to come in at $335.22. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $401 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tons of product sold - Total' stands at 4,964.79 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,938 KTon.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average selling price per product ton - AN (ammonium nitrate)' of $292.64. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $282 in the same quarter of the previous year.



