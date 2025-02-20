What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cava (CAVA) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cava Group (CAVA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 200%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $225.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 27.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cava metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- CAVA Restaurant' will reach $223.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth' to come in at 18.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End of period CAVA Restaurants' should arrive at 366. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 309.

Analysts forecast 'Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue' to reach 7.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA' at $55.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.31 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Cava have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CAVA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

