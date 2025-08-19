What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 3700% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.92 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Canadian Solar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CSI Solar Revenues- Solar modules' of $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'CSI Solar Revenues- Solar system kits' to reach $236.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +106.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'CSI Solar Revenues- Battery storage solutions' will reach $354.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'CSI Solar Revenues- EPC and others' will reach $50.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'CSI Solar Revenues- Total' reaching $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Recurrent Energy Revenues- Total' will likely reach $177.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +252.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Canadian Solar have returned -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, CSIQ carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

