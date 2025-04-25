What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.66 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will reach 62.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Carloads - Intermodal' will reach 433.98 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 412.1 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Automotive' will likely reach 60.06 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.7 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Grain' to reach 136.74 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 132.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products' will reach 123.9 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 129.7 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Potash' reaching 44.61 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur' at 17.2 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.2 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Forest Products' to come in at 35.07 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.9 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' of 142.18 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 144.5 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Total' should come in at 1.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.07 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Coal' should arrive at 115.11 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.2 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' stands at 54.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.84 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Canadian Pacific Kansas City here>>>



Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

