What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, CACI International (CACI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CACI International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' should come in at $925.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' will reach $975.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' will likely reach $160.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +87% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' of $379.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.



