What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Burlington Stores (BURL) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Burlington Stores (BURL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 57.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Burlington Stores metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Sales' will likely reach $2.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $4.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable Store Sales' should come in at 2.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Stores at period end' at 1,095. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 977 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Burlington Stores shares have witnessed a change of +5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BURL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

