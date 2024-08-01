What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Broadridge Financial (BR) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, indicating an increase of 8.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.96 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Broadridge Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' to come in at $418.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues' will reach $918.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Equity and other' reaching $36.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Mutual funds' stands at $28.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues' will likely reach $65.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Distribution Revenues' to reach $564.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' of $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Data- driven fund solutions' at $121.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Issuer' will reach $146.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Customer communications' should come in at $169.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Capital markets' will reach $268.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Wealth and investment management' should arrive at $150.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Broadridge Financial have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

