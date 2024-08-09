What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Brinker International (EAT) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brinker International (EAT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 6.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Franchise and other revenues' will reach $11.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales' at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' of $124.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Company owned restaurants - Total' stands at 1,178. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,185 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change' will reach 8.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Franchise restaurants - Total' reaching 448. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 472 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' should arrive at 1,626. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,657.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change' should come in at 2.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' to come in at 1,128. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,135.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' will likely reach 50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - Company - owned' to reach 7.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.6% in the same quarter last year.



Brinker International shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), EAT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

