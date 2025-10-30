What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BP (BP) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from BP (BP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating a decline of 13.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $63.01 billion, representing an increase of 30.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BP metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External sales and other operating revenues- gas & low carbon energy' should arrive at $10.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External sales and other operating revenues- oil production & operations' reaching $645.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -90% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues and other income- Sales and other operating revenues' to come in at $52.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External sales and other operating revenues- other businesses & corporate' will reach $15.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -97.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Total hydrocarbons' at 1,475.78 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,488.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas' will reach 2229 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2348 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids' will likely reach 1,094.55 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,084.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Refinery Throughput - Total' will reach 1,424.14 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,440.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Refinery Throughput - US' should come in at 661.13 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 671.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average realizations - Liquids - BP Average' to reach 63 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71 dollars per barrel.

The consensus estimate for 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Total hydrocarbons' stands at 777.52 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 890.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gas & low carbon energy - Average realizations - Liquids' of 62 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 75 dollars per barrel.

Shares of BP have experienced a change of +2.2% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.