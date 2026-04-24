What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BP (BP) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from BP (BP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating an increase of 73.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $57.63 billion, representing an increase of 20.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 29.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids' to reach 1,118.56 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,086.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts expect 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Liquids' to come in at 81.78 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas' should arrive at 2205 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2258 thousands of cubic feet per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Total hydrocarbons' stands at 1,498.79 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,475.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gas & low carbon energy - Average realizations - Natural gas' will reach 6 dollars per thousands of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7 dollars per thousands of cubic feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gas & low carbon energy - Average realizations - Liquids' will reach 68 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71 dollars per barrel.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Total hydrocarbons' should come in at 803.32 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 764.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer and products - Refinery Throughput - Total' will reach 1,510.12 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,496.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Natural gas' will likely reach 4185 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3950 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax- customers & products' reaching $2.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $677.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax- oil production & operations' at $2.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax- gas & low carbon energy' of $1.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $997.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of BP have returned +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Currently, BP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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