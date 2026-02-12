What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Booking Holdings (BKNG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $47.58 per share, indicating an increase of 14.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.11 billion, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Booking Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Agency' stands at $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' reaching $295.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Merchant' will reach $4.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $41.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Bookings - Agency' to come in at $12.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' to reach $29.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.20 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units Sold - Room Nights' at 276.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 261.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' of 17.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' should come in at 18.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.00 million.

Over the past month, Booking Holdings shares have recorded returns of -16.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKNG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

