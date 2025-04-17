What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Boeing (BA) to post quarterly loss of $1.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 37.2%. Revenues are expected to be $19.17 billion, up 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 16.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boeing metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Global Services' will reach $5.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' at $6.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' should arrive at $7.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +60.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Total' to reach 115. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' stands at 92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' will likely reach 13. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' of 5. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $916 million.

Analysts expect 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security' to come in at -$267.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151 million in the same quarter last year.



Boeing shares have witnessed a change of -9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

