What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bloom Energy (BE) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Bloom Energy (BE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 58.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $292.16 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.2%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bloom Energy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Installation' will reach $18.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +58.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Service' will likely reach $65.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Electricity' to come in at $13.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should arrive at $194.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit (loss)- Product' should come in at $58.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.61 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit (loss)- Electricity' of $3.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.42 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Bloom Energy have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

