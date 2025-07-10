What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, BlackRock (BLK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $10.77 per share, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BlackRock metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' to come in at $493.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Advisory and other revenue' will likely reach $59.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' will reach $156.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Distribution fees' stands at $323.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' will reach $4.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Cash management' at $771.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $778.04 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management' should come in at $11679.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10645.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' will reach $66.79 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.20 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Long-term' to reach $10762.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9867.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - ETFs' of $4295.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3855.77 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net inflows' reaching $124.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.57 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' should arrive at $57.88 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

BlackRock shares have witnessed a change of +9.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BLK is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.