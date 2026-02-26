What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Best Buy (BBY) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy (BBY) will report quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.91 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Best Buy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' should come in at $12.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- International' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales - International - YoY change' will reach 0.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - International - Total' at 157 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 160 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales' to come in at 20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores' of 129 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 129 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores' stands at 28 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Domestic - Best Buy' should arrive at 886 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 891 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Domestic - Total' reaching 926 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 957 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Outlet Centers' will likely reach 18 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Yardbird' will reach 2 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,082 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,117 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Best Buy shares have recorded returns of -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BBY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

