What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bentley Systems (BSY) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $350.66 million, increasing 12.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Services' will likely reach $21.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscriptions' stands at $316.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' will reach $12.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' of 12.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)' will reach $1.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' should come in at 16.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bentley Systems here>>>



Shares of Bentley Systems have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.